Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 2

Administration has undertaken before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the UT government teachers will be allowed to continue in service till the age of 65. The undertaking came on UT’s plea related to the age of superannuation of the teachers.

As the matter came up for hearing before the Division Bench of Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice Deepak Manchanda, senior advocate Chetan Mittal submitted on the Chandigarh Administration’s behalf that the “contesting respondents in the present and connected petitions”, who are still in service, would be allowed to continue to serve till they attained the age of 65.

Mittal clarified that the age would be 62 in the case of librarians. He also told the Bench that other respondents, who were relieved earlier and had not completed the age of 65, would be offered to rejoin the service.

The arrangement would continue till they attained the age of 65. Mittal added that the process would be carried out within three weeks. In view of the statement, the counsel appearing for the contesting respondents in the petitions before the court submitted that they would not press the contempt petitions filed on their behalf, which was presently pending before the Central Administrative Tribunal's Chandigarh Bench. The matter will now come up for further hearing in the second week of July.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that all employees under the administrative control of the UT Administrator were since 1992 governed by 1992 Rules as notified by the Nodal Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs).

The issue and claim of a respondent was based upon the regulations framed under the UGC Act, wherein the superannuation age was prescribed as 65, extendable up to 70. The respondents, relying upon such regulations, were claiming the increase in age of superannuation to 65.

