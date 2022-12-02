Teachers' union members protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The local unit of the Punjab & Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, held a protest outside the Sikh Educational Society’s office for alleged vindictive attitude of the college governing body.

Prof Bhupinder Singh, president, PCCTU, claimed that one of the senior teachers, Dr Kanwaljit Kaur Marwaha, Associate Professor, Economics, had been relieved from the duty by overlooking the Central Civil Service rules. The union decided that all teachers would wear black badges daily to express their resentment.