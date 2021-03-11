Teachers want UIET branches upgraded to departments

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Teachers of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) met the Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, and submitted a representation demanding upgrade of individual branches of the UIET to full-fledged independent departments.

Expert’s take Dr Naresh Mehandia from the UIET says the institute was a largest department of Panjab University with the largest strength of students,teachers and employees, and it is difficult to manage such a large department under the university system.

As of now, the UIET has six engineering branches, including mechanical, electrical and electronics, computer science, IT, biotechnology and electronics, under the administrative control of its Director. Each branch has a single point of contact (SPoC) that is referred to as “coordinator” to coordinate affairs of a branch and liaison with the Director. The coordinator has no financial/administrative power and is required to communicate with higher authorities of he PU through the Director. The undergraduate and postgraduate courses of PU in chemical engineering are run by a full-fledged independent department.

“In the university system, the existence of a branch of engineering, instead of a department, is very disadvantageous for students, teachers and employees of the UIET. Each branch of the UIET should be upgraded to an independent department of the PU and accordingly designation of ‘coordinator’ should also be upgraded to ‘chairperson’. This way, each branch of the UIET will have independent budget and the chairpersons will have financial as well as administrative powers as specified in the PU calendar,” stated a submission made by Senate Member Parveen Goyal and Professor Manu Sharma.

Goyal said upgrading the branches of the UIET to an independent department will be a historic step in a right direction as it will empower the branches of the UIET by giving them some financial, administrative and academic autonomy.

