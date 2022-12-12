Team attacked during raid on illegal mining site in P’kula; 5 vehicles seized

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 11

A joint team of the district administration was allegedly attacked during a raid on an illegal mining site near a river at Paploha village in Panchkula district late last night. Five vehicles involved in the illegal activity were later impounded.

Led by Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, the joint team of the police and Mining Department raided the site at the village and impounded the vehicles, including two dumpers and a porcelain machine.

SDM Bedi said they had received specific information that illegal mining was being carried out in the river at the village. Acting on the information, the SDM along with ACP Kalka Ramesh Gulia and District Mining Officer Om Dutt Sharma raided the scene and found seven vehicles involved in illegal activity.

She said the drivers of the vehicles present were asked to take these to the police station, but they allegedly attacked the team and fled the scene, taking a dumper and a porcelain machine along.

Bedi said with the help of the police force, the team impounded five vehicles from the spot and lodged an FIR against the suspects involved at the Kalka police station. The vehicles impounded included a motorcycle.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik had recently issued instructions to officers asking them to curb illegal mining in the area by visiting the site and challaning those involved, besides impounding vehicles and registering a case.

The DC had instructed the sub-divisional level committees, headed by the Panchkula and Kalka SDMs to conduct surprise inspections of mining sites at least once a week. Besides, he had asked officials to ensure mining was done only in the allotted sites up to the permissible depth.

Truck impounded in Raipur Rani

DC Mahavir Kaushik accompanied by ACP Kishori Lal raided various sites in the Raipur Rani area of the district on Sunday. During inspection, a truck was found filled with earth. Its driver failed to produce the necessary documents and was directed to park the impounded truck at the Mauli police station.