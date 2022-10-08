Chandigarh: Team-building key to innovation, CSIO scientists told

Chandigarh, October 7
The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) here celebrated the 81st foundation day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Prof Debatosh Guha from the Institute of Radio Physics and Electronics, University of Calcutta, delivered a lecture on “Innovation in Science and Engineering - An Art of Addressing Challenges” to mark the occasion.
Be inquisitive
Innovation happens by chance, by careful observations, by inquisitive queries and by challenges. Prof Debatosh Guha
Discussing the chronology of development of electromagnetic theories and the role of mindful observations in shaping the human civilisation, Prof Guha said, “Innovation happens by chance, by careful observations, by inquisitive queries and by challenges.”
Presiding over the function, Dr Girish Sahni, former Director General, CSIR, said big discoveries were not simply based on pure logic but it also required a lot of preparation. He exhorted the scientists of CSIO to foster team-building exercises, which would ultimately yield great development of technology as technology was the convergence of multiple areas and skill sets.
Director CSIO Prof S Anantha Ramakrishna, highlighted the aims and goals of CSIR and the contributions it made in the field of science and technology over last 80 years.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the CSIO and a private university for undertaking collaborative research work. The scope
of the pact encompasses common research facility usage, incubation and development of existing technologies available with CSIO, internship for students at CSIO, and joint academic programs.
