Team India practises in biting cold in Mohali ahead of T20 encounter with Afghanistan; makes fun of harsh winter; BCCI posts video

Chandigarh, January 11

Today is the first match of the T20 series between India and Afghanistan.

Team India was witnessed making fun of the harsh winters in north India in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Axar Patel is seen in the beginning of the video where he asks, “Dekhna kitna degree hai? It is 12 degrees but feels like 6.”

All players are either putting on gloves or warming their hands by putting them in their jackets.

Arshdeep Singh mocks the winter chill as he says, “Kafi garmi hai, tabhi mein half sleeves mein ghoom raha hun (It is so warm, that is why I am wearing half-sleeves).”

Players are seen sipping hot tea or coffee and blowing cold air to show the camera how cold it actually is. Shubhman Gill adds to the humour as he says, “Not that cold haan, I will just keep my hands in my pocket.”

Rahul Dravid can be seen wearing gloves and still shivering on the ground.

Axar Patel has an interesting take where he explains that the level of winter in Gujarat during peak season is also way better than that in Mohali and north India.

Kuldeep Yadav raises a genuine concern that his body is taking time to adapt and open up in the harsh winter. He says he is unable to have a good grip on his bat as he is not used to playing in such weather.

The BCCI captioned the video, “#TeamIndia have a funny take on their "chilling" training session in Mohali.”

