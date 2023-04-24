Team No. 20 win gully cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Team number 20 defeated Team number 53 by five wickets in the final match of the Gully Cricket Tournament organised by the Chandigarh Police and the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here today.

Batting first, Team number 53 posted 69 runs. In reply, Team number 20 scored 71 runs. The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 51,000, and the runner-up Rs 31,000.

Team number 143 and 169A, which lost the semi-finals, were awarded a cash prize of Rs 11,000 each. Certificates were given to other participants too.

The tournament was supported by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation along with the sports, education and social welfare departments of the UT Administration.

Around 2,500 budding cricketers from 202 teams participated in the championship played on 10 different playgrounds in the city.

The closing ceremony was attended by DGP Praveer Ranjan, officials of the Police Department and the Chandigarh Administration, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and UTCA president Sanjay Tandon.