Team Shooting Stars golf champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Team Shooting Stars — comprising of Varun Rao and Karan Singh Kairon — won the 7th Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club. As many as 170 golfers from all over India had participated in the event. The tournament also witnessed one of the golfing rare, a hole-in-one by Puneet Jain.

Kairon claimed the title with an overall gross of 77. The pair of Kairon and Rao claimed the Group A (gross) title, while Rocky Dhillon and KS Gill of Rockstarz finished at second position. Piyush Khandka and Brig Ram Thapa of Doon Riders claimed the winners’ trophy in Group A (net) event, while the team of

Rajat Sharma/Col Vinay Yadav of Frima Tiger finished second. The winner of Group B (gross) was Sunil Sharma and Dr GC Munjal of Panchkula Warriors. Joginder Singh and G Dass of Jammu Jaguar finished second.

The team of SS Jamwal and Joginder Singh of Royals Golfers won the Group B (net) event, followed by Sanjeev Verma and Rajiv Kaila of Club Golfers at second position. The Best (net) Group A Yogesh Gupta (65) was the winner of Group A (net), while Gurpreet Kahlon (73) won Groups B (net). The (net) ladies title was won by Saguna Jain (87) while RK Rao (71) emerged winner of individual 70 and above years category. In the (net) individual age 65-69 years, Gen IS Singha (73) claimed the top position. The tournament was played under no age-bar and had participants from the age of 14 years to 83 years.