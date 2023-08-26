Teams to be formed to tackle cybercrime: Ambala IG

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 25

Sibash Kabiraj, IG, Ambala Range, today said teams of well-trained officials would be constituted to deal with cases of cybercrime so that victims could be provided justice on time, their money could be recovered and the cybercriminals could be arrested as soon as possible.

A workshop was organised at the IG office in Ambala Cantonment to make cops aware of the modus operandi of the cybercriminals and strategies to be adopted during investigation. The workshop was attended by all cybercrime teams of the Ambala Range, the Police Commissionerate, Panchkula, the State Crime Branch, and the DSPs concerned.

As per a release issued by the office of the IG, Ambala Range, despite having a secure online payment system, people get cheated and their hard-earned money is deducted from their bank accounts by cybercriminals. At present, the money involved in the cybercrimes is many times more than the money involved in the general property-related crimes.

Workshop attendees were told about internet banking system, debit and credit cards and systems used by various online payment firms. They were also provided information about various methods, including ATM cloning and creating fake accounts, being adopted by cybercriminals to cheat people. The police personnel were informed about how to collect evidence and use it during the investigation of cybercrimes.

IG Kabiraj said, “A workshop was organised and teams of well-trained police officials will be constituted to deal with cybercrime cases.”

