Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Mohali, May 6

To keep a strict vigil on election expenditure and curb the use of unfair means, Static Surveillance Teams would be made active from tomorrow in addition to the flying squads that have already been working in the district.

District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain held a training session for the SST team members. She directed them to remain in touch with their Assistant Returning Officers and put up nakas with the help of the district police or armed personnel who would also be members of the team. She said that in the expenditure-sensitive pockets, the district police or armed personnel would be replaced by the Central Armed Police Force.

“The teams have been directed to keep a strict vigil over campaign expenses, which include any vehicle carrying campaign material over Rs 10,000, a cash amount of over Rs 50,000, and the and the distribution of items that can be used as bribes to the voters, such as cash, illegal liquor, arms and any other suspicious activities that could induce the voters,” said Jain.

The DEO said that besides this, cash amounts over Rs 10 lakh would immediately be reported to the Income Tax Department. She added that any drugs found would be reported to the Narcotics Bureau, liquor to Excise Officials and goods to

GST Officials.

DEO Jain said the seizure document would also have a performa of appeal provision so that the person could submit the documents regarding the validity of cash to the appeal committee comprising the ADC (development), the ADC (urban development), and the District Treasury Officer.

The teams were instructed to check if the campaigners had valid documents to carry cash worth Rs 1 lakh during their arrival in the district.

