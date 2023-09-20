Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

The UT police have bolstered their investigative capabilities with the introduction of a mobile forensic investigation van, designed to swiftly collect scientific evidence from crime scene. Besides, they have added an armoured vehicle, “Kavach”, for anti-terror operations within the city. New mobile jammer and water cannon vehicles have also been provided to the police.

The newly inducted vehicles were flagged off by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today.

The mobile forensic van, acquired from the National Forensic Scientifics University in Gujarat, is equipped with a range of investigation tools, including a research microscope, laptop, printer, DSLR camera and various specialised kits for gunshot residue, narcotic and explosives, DNA collection, sexual assault, blood detection, latent fingerprints etc.

This van will be used at the scenes fo heinous crime scenes and any other crimes carrying a minimum imprisonment of six years. The facility enables on-the-spot analysis of evidence such as voice, wound and bullet, greatly aiding in proving criminal cases during trial.

The armoured vehicle acquired for the Operations Cell will enhance its ability to effectively respond to terror threats.

The mobile jammer vehicle has been procured to secure VVIPs and the water cannon, with a 60-metre reach, to manage law and order during rallies and agitations.

To support investigating officers in dealing with scientific evidence, appointment letters have been issued to 14 forensic consultants who specialise in various areas such as biological, ballistic, chemical, psychological and cyber investigation. These experts will guide and assist in the collection of scientific evidence from crime scenes, ensuring cases are investigated in a scientific and thorough manner.

At present, three forensic scientific teams are active within the Chandigarh Police, covering crime scenes and gathering scientific evidence. Additionally, in a gesture of support, appointment letters for the post of constable have been given to five wards of deceased Chandigarh Police personnel.

The day also marked the inauguration of the first batch of the Advanced Executive Course in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics by Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.