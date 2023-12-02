Teen lovers die by suicide in Ambala Cantt

Ambala, December 1
Two local teenagers, a girl and a boy, allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a train near Dukheri village in Ambala Cantonment last night.
The Government Railway Police (Ambala Cantonment) reportedly received information about two dead bodies being discovered on a railway track late last night. The two were reportedly in a relationship. The bodies were handed over to the kin today, following the post-mortem examinations.
