Teen lovers die by suicide in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 1

Two local teenagers, a girl and a boy, allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a train near Dukheri village in Ambala Cantonment last night.

The Government Railway Police (Ambala Cantonment) reportedly received information about two dead bodies being discovered on a railway track late last night. The two were reportedly in a relationship. The bodies were handed over to the kin today, following the post-mortem examinations.

