Tejas beats Shubam books final berth

Chandigarh, May 8
Tejas defeated Shubam Duggal 21-11 21-05 in the boys’ U-16 semifinal at the 4th Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament, which is being organised by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44. Aayush Naithani outplayed Manmeet Singh by logging an 18-21 21-09 21-09 victory in the other match.
In the girls U-16 semifinals, Jasleen defeated Swasti Sharma of Chitkara International 21-11 21-10, whereas Sukhmeet Kaur defeated Pearl Joshi 21-16 21-18.
In the mixed doubles (semifinal), Mankomal Kaur and Shivam outplayed Shirin and Samarth 21-09 21-12, while Nikita and Ishaant defeated Jessica and Rohit 21-11 21-18.
