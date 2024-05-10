Tejas, Jasleen win titles in school badminton meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Tejas Dewali and Jasleen won the boys’ and girls’ singles titles, respectively, during the concluding day of the 24th Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44.

Dewali from the host team easily overpowered Aayush Naithani of St Xavier’s, Mohali, 21-11 21-16 to win the boys’ singles title. Manmeet Singh of Shamrock Public School, Mohali, faced a tough resistance from Akshaj Thakur before logging a 21-13 17-21 21-14 win to claim the third place.

In the girls’ final, Jasleen also logged a one-sided win over Dhavanya of Saupin’s School, Panchkula. She logged a 21-10 21-09 win to grab the title. Arshnoor of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, recorded a 22-20 17-21 21-17 win over Pari of MDAV School, Sector 22.

The team of Garvpreet and Purvidhee won the mixed doubles title by defeating Tuhinanshu and Nivedita of Saupin’s, Panchkula, 21-5 21-07. Aditya and Parthavi claimed third position by recording a hard-fought 22-20 17-21 21-18 win over Rishavi and Lakshay.

Dr Ivorine Castellas, Principal, St Xavier’s School, awarded the winners of the meet.

