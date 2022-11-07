Tejas, Jyoti claim gold in taekwondo meet

Panchkula, November 6
Tejas Shandieya won a gold medal in board breaking event, followed by Aarav Narwal at the second spot and Parinita at third during the 3rd Defence Open National Taekwondo Cup. Vanya, Anhad Singh Gill and Arhaan also claimed the joint third positions.
In kyorugi, Jyoti Verma won a gold medal. Pihu and Daksh claimed a joint gold, while Simran won the silver medal.
In speed kicking, Udita claimed gold, while Saanvi Garg, Anirudh Gupta and Harshleen won silver medals. Ariv Somvanshi, Atharva Patial and Kanav Kalia won the bronze medal.
The tournament was organised by Defence Taekwondo Club and Hallmark Public School. Grandmaster Lee Wan Yong was the chief guest.
