Tejas, Moumita named ‘best athletes’

Chandigarh, October 22
Tejas Ashok Shirse and Moumita were adjudged the best athletes in the men and women categories, respectively, during the concluding day of the 3rd National Open Athletics Championship.
Shirse claimed the title with 1,119 points, while Moumita won the top spot with 1,063 points. In the women’s 1500m final, Nikita Sharma claimed the top position. Neha Panwar and Tai Hiraman Bamhane finished second and third. In the men’s long jump event, Asadullah Mujahith (7.67m), Sanmath Darshan Sakthi (7.52m) and Sreekanth K (7.46m) claimed top three positions. In the women’s javelin throw, Jyoti (52.77m), Deepika (51.64m) and Harita (48.28m) won medals.
