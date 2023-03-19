Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 18
Rain brought down the day’s temperature by eight degrees today with the maximum temperature falling from 30.5°C yesterday to 22.1°C.
The minimum temperature dropped to 16.4°C from 18.9°C yesterday, which is, however, three degrees above normal.
The city recorded 9.8 mm rainfall from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today and 4.3 mm after that. Light rain is expected to continue till March 20, as per the forecast.
“Owing to the favourable synoptic conditions, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, is expected in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for two days. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Haryana tomorrow,” said the forecast.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run
Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment