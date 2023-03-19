Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Rain brought down the day’s temperature by eight degrees today with the maximum temperature falling from 30.5°C yesterday to 22.1°C.

Vehicles cross a waterlogged stretch on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near McDonald's in Zirakpur on Saturday.

The minimum temperature dropped to 16.4°C from 18.9°C yesterday, which is, however, three degrees above normal.

CHILL RETURNS: People use umbrellas to save themselves from rain at the ISBT-43, Chandigarh. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: VICKY, RAVI KUMAR & NITIN MITTAL

The city recorded 9.8 mm rainfall from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today and 4.3 mm after that. Light rain is expected to continue till March 20, as per the forecast.

A branch of a mango tree uprooted during rain near the Hallo Majra roundabout on the Dakshin Marg in Chandigarh.

“Owing to the favourable synoptic conditions, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, is expected in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for two days. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Haryana tomorrow,” said the forecast.