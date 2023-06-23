Temporary police station to be set up at Bakarpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 22

A new police station has been set up in the Bakarpur area on a temporary basis to maintain law and order situation effectively.

The IT City (Aero City) police station will cover 34 residential societies, villages, IT City, Aero City and Eco City.

The villages of Shekhan Majra, Tangori, Derri, Kurara, Kurari, Manakpur Kallar, Patton, Chau Majra, Durali, Manauli, Premgarh (Saini Majra), Siau, Barri, Matran, Naraingarh, Chachu Majra, Papri, Rurka, Nadiali, Safipur, Bakarpur, Alipur, Dyalpura, Nabha, Chhat, Adda Jhungian, Jiurheri, Dharamgarh and Kambala will fall under its jurisdiction.

The DSP (City 2), Harsimran Singh Bal, said, “In the coming days, a permanent police station will be set up on a two-acre piece of land at Rurka village. At present, 20 police personnel will man the area. Sarabjit Cheema will be the Station House Officer of the new unit.”

The need for a new station was felt as the Sohana-Aero City-Chhat area was quite large compared to police presence. The Sohana police station is one of the biggest units in terms of area in Punjab. This area is notorious for crime and road accidents, said the police.