in brief

Tenant info not given, one held

The UT police have booked a landlord for disobeying the District Magistrate’s orders by not providing information about his tenant. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a landlord for disobeying the District Magistrate’s orders by not providing information about his tenant. The police said Harwinder Singh didn’t provide information about his tenant at the Maloya police station following which a case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered against him. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Two arrested over flesh trade

Zirakpur: The police reacued two girls and arrested two local residents in a case of human trafficking and forcing the girls into flesh trade. The suspects have been identified as Rahul and Manpreet Singh, residents of Air Force Enclave. The police said the suspects were nabbed near an eatery in Zirakpur along with two girls in a car. A case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. TNS

Youth booked for minor’s rape

Zirakpur: A youth has been booked for raping a minor employed as a domestic help at a housing society on the VIP Road here on Wednesday. The complainant stated that the youth, an acquaintance, took her to the roof of the society and raped her on the pretext of marrying her. Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said they had registered a case on the girl’s statement. TNS

PU faculty among top 2% scientists

Chandigarh: Dr Neera Garg (Professor) and Dr Santosh Kumar Upadhyay (Assistant Professor), Department of Botany, Panjab University, have featured on the list of top 2 per cent scientists in the country under the agriculture & forestry and plant science categories by the AD Scientific Index, 2022, for their international research publications. The AD Scientific Index (Alper-Doger Scientific Index) carries out evaluations of journals and universities. It is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists. TNS

Delivery boy’s scooter stolen

Zirakpur: Miscreants stole a two-wheeler of a delivery boy at Pabhat while he had gone to deliver an order on the first floor of a house around 2 am on Tuesday. Complainant Suraj Bhardwaj said he had gone to Mannat Enclave in Pabhat to deliver food. He returned around five minutes later and found his bike missing. A case has been registered. TNS

Vendor booked in Sec 22 market

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a 27-year-old vendor for stopping Municipal Corporation (MC) staff from discharging duty in Sector 22 here. Complainant Silvamani, who is a beldar in the MC’s Enforcement Wing, alleged that he was removing encroachment from the Shastri Market, when a vendor, Akshay, a resident of Sector 40, who had put up his stall illegally, allegedly used abusive language, manhandled and deterred him from discharge of duty. A case under Sections 332 and 353 of the IPC has been registered against the vendor at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

11-run victory for Plaza Zone

Chandigarh: Plaza Zone defeated Rock Zone by 11 runs in the last league match of the UTCA Domestic Women’s One-Day Tournament. Batting first, Plaza Zone scored 136/9 in 50 overs. Divya (30), Monika Pandey (28) and Eknoor (20) were the main run scorers for the side. Rajni Devi claimed 4/14 for the bowling side. In reply, Rock Zone was bundled out for 125 runs in the 42 overs. Nandini Sharma (3/33) and Pushpinder Kaur (2/13) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side. Aradhana Bisht (28), Shivani (21) and Palak Rana (17) scored for the side. TNS

Zirakpur school win karate meet

Zirakpur: Manav Mangal Smart World, here, claimed the overall winners’ trophy on the concluding day of the inter-school zonal-level karate tournament. The team won eight gold, three silver and one bronze medals in the event. In the girls’ U-14 event, Toshani, Pragya and Prerna claimed first three positions, respectively. In the U-17 event, Akshita defeated Akshara to win gold medal. Satinder Singh defeated Jaideep Singh to win the top position in the boys’ U-14 category, while Rajveer Singh and Arpit Guleria claimed joint third position. In the U-17 category, Rudransh won the gold medal by defeating Rohan, while Jai claimed bronze. TNS

PO booked on court order

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a case under Section 174-A of the IPC against Sujinder Singh of Dhanas on a direction of a local court as he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO). The case was registered at the Sector 17 police station on the complaint of Pawanpreet Singh, manager, Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Ltd. — TNS

Theft at flat in Peer Muchalla

Zirakpur: Miscreants stole Rs 2 lakh and a two-wheeler from a flat at Panchkula Heights Society, Peer Muchalla here on Tuesday night. House owner Ramnik Bhardwaj and his family were sleeping when the miscreants entered the flat on the first floor of a building and took away cash from the cupboard. They also took along keys of a luxury car and a bike, besides a scooty parked on the society premises. A case has been registered.

