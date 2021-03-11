Tenant verification, illegal PGs: 200 house owners get notices, three booked in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

Continuing its crackdown on anti-social elements and house owners who do not come up for tenant verification in Mohali, the police today launched a combing operation in Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 here this morning.

Over 100 cops reached the 15-storey housing project and went on a door-to-door search of errant house owners. As many as 200 show-cause notices were served on house owners who have not done their tenant verification and running illegal paying guest accommodations from their flats. Three FIRs were registered against persons under Section 188 of the IPC at the Sohana police station.

Led by DSP City-2 Sukhjeet Singh, the police started going door to door at 6 am and continued the operation till 10 am. Close to 600 families live here, while a sizeable number of flats have been rented out and operating as paying guest accommodations. Residents here often complain that anti-social elements take refuge in the society as PGs are easily available without undergoing much formalities.

Gurbachan Singh, a flat owner, said: “It is a welcome step by the police to check for tenant verification. I do not understand why it was not done earlier. Regular checks will automatically weed out bad elements from the society.”