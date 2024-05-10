Tender Heart School eves carrom champions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Tender Heart School (THS), Sector 33, won the girls’ team championship by logging a 2-0 win over hosts St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, during the ongoing 6th Inter-School Carrom Championship.

Vanshika lost the first match to Ayesha 00–20 as the hosts take the lead. However, in the next match, Anika Rana of Sector 33 team was awarded a walkover. In the doubles event, the team of Reet and Nayonika easily defeated Sukhmani and Kashika 10–00 to log the title win.

In the semifinals, the Sector 33 team defeated Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, 2-1. Anika Rana outplayed Khushi Aggarwal 16-00, while Vanshika lost to Shayna 00–21 as the Mani Majra team levelled the scores. In the doubles event, the pair of Reet and Nayonika ensured a 13-00 win over Aastha and Mudra. The Sector 45 team defeated Lawrence Public School, Mohali, as Ayesha defeated Rani Gupta 19–02 and the team of Sukhmani and Kashika ousted Gursimran and Gursirat 04–00.

In the boys’ team finals, Lawrence School defeated the hosts 2-1 to win the title. Mohali’s Abeer lost the first match to Anish 00–21, while Mehtab Singh defeated Chirayu Sood 09–03, and the pair of Laksh and Harkirat recorded a 10-09 win over Hamza and Sameer to ensure the title win.

In the semis, Lawrence School recorded a 2-1 win over Gurukul School, Sector 20, Panchkula. The Mohali team started on a disappointing note as Harkirat faced a 09-21 defeat against Saksham Misri.

However, the side recovered as Mehtab Singh defeated Samarpan Sachdeva 18–00 and Laksh and Abeer ousted Paarth Sood and Aarush 21–05. The Sector 45 team defeated Gurukul Global 2-1. Anish defeated Alfaiz 11–00, but Sood lost to Shoyab 02–11. In the final game, the team of Hamza and Sameer defeated Saransh and Jinender 21–00.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ singles event, Abhinav Sharma marched into the quarterfinals by defeating Mehtab 21–00. Mohammed Sameer defeated Navraj Singh 21–00 and Saksham Misri ousted Ronit Kumar 21–00. Laksh overpowered Sood 18–00 and Shoyab defeated Harkirat 20–00. Anish Kumar also moved ahead by defeating Hashit Dhiman 20-15, while Hamza overpowered Samarpan Sachdeva 18–00. Inderjit Singh won the last match against Alfaiz 11-01. In the girls’ singles first round, Divyanshi Bansal defeated Angel 03–00 and Kashika ousted Pranavi Hans 07–03. Gursirat also moved ahead by defeating Reet S Ghavri 07–00 and Khushi defeated Ishrat Kaur 03–00. Gursimran defeated Harnav Kaur 21-00.

