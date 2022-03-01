Tender to hire 10 AC buses put on hold

Chandigarh, February 28
Buckling under pressure of the CTU Workers Union, the UT Transport Department has put the tendering process of 20 AC buses on hold for now.
The department had, in November last year, invited tender for hiring 20 HVAC fully built-up BS-VI diesel buses for inter-city operations on kilometer basis for a period of 10 years.
The decision was taken after the CTU Workers’ Union called off their strike in the presence of Pradhuman Singh, Director, Transport. Members of the union were on a hunger strike since December 6 last year against the hiring of electric vehicles under kilometer scheme. Other unions, including the Sayunkt Karamchari Morcha and the Coordination Committee, extended their support to the workers. —
