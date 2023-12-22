Tennis: Arman, Daksh to clash for U-16 title

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 21

Top seed Arman Walia recorded a comeback 2-6 6-3 7-6(5) win over Abhinav Choudhary to march into the boys’ U-16 final of the ongoing Roots AITA CS (7) National Rankings Championship. In the second semifinal, Haryana’s Daksh Khokhard defeated second seed Himanish Brinda 7-5 6-2.

Arman continued his form as he logged a 6-3 6-3 victory over Umang Singh in the boys’ U-18 semifinal. He will be up against Himanish, who defeated Aryaveer Sharma 6-4 6-2.

In the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, Tamanna Walia defeated Vanshika Yadav 6-3 6-2 and Ira Chadha ousted Poonam 4-6 6-3 6-4. Ekam Kaur also marched into the next round by defeating Jasmine Kaur 6-4 6-3 and Sherry Sharma routed Aadi Rai 6-3 6-0. In the semis, Tamanna defeated Ira 6-2 6-3 and Sherry Sharma outplayed Ekam Kaur 6-1 6-4.

In the girls’ U-18 semifinals, Sherry defeated Ananya 6-2 6-2 and Aadi ousted Ira 6-2 6-3.

