Tennis: Assam’s Snigdha sends top seed packing

Chandigarh, April 11
Assam’s Snigdha Patibandla stunned top seed Shagun Kumari of UP to enter the girls’ U-18 semifinals during the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.
Snigdha won the first set 6-3, but Shagun bounced back in the next with a 2-6 win to level the match. In the final set, Snigdha once again played an attacking game to make her way to the final-four with a 6-2 verdict.
Maharashtra player Danica Nirmal Fernando also recorded an up by toppling second seed Ananya Dhankhar in straight sets 6-4 6-4. Mahika Khanna of UP defeated Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur 6-2 6-1, while Maharashtra’s Sejal Gopal Bhutada routed Nandini Kansal of UP 6-1 6-4.
In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Delhi’s Rian Sharma easily overpowered Haryana’s Aditya Mor 6-1 6-0. Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam defeated Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat 6-4 7-5 and Haryana’s Jatin Nain overcame a tough challenge by Tanussh Ghildyal 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4. Second seed Parth Deorukhakar ousted Rishi Yadav 7-5 6-2.
In the boys’ U-18 doubles semis, the pair of Aryan Chauhan and Parth Deorukhakar defeated Arnav Bishoi and Keshav Dangi 7-6(8) 6-1. The winning pair will now face Swastik Sharma and Rian in the final. Swastik and Rian defeated Ashwajit and Armaan Walia 6-2 7-5. The team of Shagun and Sejal defeated Dhatri Dave and Divya 6-2 6-2 to march into the girls’ U-18 doubles semis.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician