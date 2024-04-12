Tennis: Assam’s Snigdha sends top seed packing

Chandigarh, April 11

Assam’s Snigdha Patibandla stunned top seed Shagun Kumari of UP to enter the girls’ U-18 semifinals during the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

Snigdha won the first set 6-3, but Shagun bounced back in the next with a 2-6 win to level the match. In the final set, Snigdha once again played an attacking game to make her way to the final-four with a 6-2 verdict.

Maharashtra player Danica Nirmal Fernando also recorded an up by toppling second seed Ananya Dhankhar in straight sets 6-4 6-4. Mahika Khanna of UP defeated Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur 6-2 6-1, while Maharashtra’s Sejal Gopal Bhutada routed Nandini Kansal of UP 6-1 6-4.

In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Delhi’s Rian Sharma easily overpowered Haryana’s Aditya Mor 6-1 6-0. Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam defeated Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat 6-4 7-5 and Haryana’s Jatin Nain overcame a tough challenge by Tanussh Ghildyal 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4. Second seed Parth Deorukhakar ousted Rishi Yadav 7-5 6-2.

In the boys’ U-18 doubles semis, the pair of Aryan Chauhan and Parth Deorukhakar defeated Arnav Bishoi and Keshav Dangi 7-6(8) 6-1. The winning pair will now face Swastik Sharma and Rian in the final. Swastik and Rian defeated Ashwajit and Armaan Walia 6-2 7-5. The team of Shagun and Sejal defeated Dhatri Dave and Divya 6-2 6-2 to march into the girls’ U-18 doubles semis.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam