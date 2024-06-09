Tennis championship: Chandigarh’s Ditti stuns Haryana’s fourth seed Alexa Jagdeep

Chandigarh, June 8
Chandigarh’s Ditti Prajapat stunned Haryana’s fourth seed Alexa Jagdeep, during a match of the girls’ U-18 qualifying (first round) event on the opening day of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament. Ditti won the first set 6-2. However, in the second set, she faced a tough competition from Alexa before logging a 5-7 (10-8) win in the tie-break.
In the boys’ U-18 category, local contender Saksham Bikram Shah recorded a comeback 3-6 7-6 (6) (10-8) win over third seed Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam after a seesaw battle. Punjab’s Jaideep Singh defeated Sankalp Sachdev 6-0 6-2, and Haryana’s second seed Aryan Chauhan overpowered Arnav Singh Rajput 6-1 6-1. Devansh Parajuli easily defeated Satyam Dadwal 6-1 6-0 and another local challenger Vrishin Awasthi defeated Punjab’s Digvijay Bareja 6-1 6-1. Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat defeated Punjab’s Vivaan Khatri 6-1 6-0 and Arnav Chauhdary of Maharashtra defeated Armaan Singh 6-3 6-4. Paramveer Singh also sailed into final qualifying round by defeating Shaurya Kumar 6-0 6-4 and Gaurish Madaan overpowered Maharashtra’s Bhav Nangia without conceding a single game.
Shorya Jishtu defeated Shaurya Bisht 6-3 6-3, Aarav Bishnoi ousted Prateek Beniwal 6-2 6-1 and Aarav Chawla overpowered Vedant Sharma 6-1 6-0 in other one-sided matches.
