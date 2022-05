Tennis meet: Abhinav Sangra, Devvret Kadian enter last 16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Abhinav Sangra and Devvret Kadian advanced into pre-quarterfinals in the boys’ U-18 singles of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for boys and girls today.

Abhinav defeated Ashaas Bansal (6-2, 6-1) in straight sets. Devvret Kadian beat Ayush Singh in a three-setter match (6-1, 1-6, 6-4). Anant Gupta overpowered Dilshan Singh (6-1, 6-1) in straight sets.

Keshav Dangi, Lakshya Gupta, Anirudh Sangra and Arnav Bishnoi also moved into the pre-quarterfinals.

Boys and girls singles pre-quarterfinals and boys doubles quarterfinals matches will start from 8:30 am onwards tomorrow.

Results: Singles main draw 1st round: Boys (U-18): Tanishq Jood bt Arnav Singh Rajput (7-5, 6-2), Keshav Dangi bt Devansh Parajuli (6-3, 6-3), Lakshya Gupta bt Shaurya Goyal (6-0, 6-2), Devvert Kadian bt Ayush Singh (6-1, 1-6, 6-4), Anant Gupta bt Dilshan Singh (6-1, 6-1), Priyansh Solanki bt Arnav Chaudhary (6-2, 6-0), Sanklap Sachdeva Nair bt Anish Sharma (6-2, 6-0), Amrat Chaudhary (PB) bt Dhruv Beotra (CH) (2-6, 6-4, 6-3), Parmarth Kaushik bt Shailendra Mishra (6-3, 6-1), Vismay Nair bt Love Pahal (3-6, 7-5, 6-0), Abhinav Sangra (CH) bt Ahsaas Bansal (6-2, 6-1).

Doubles pre-quarterfinals results: Devvert Singh Kadian/ Priyansh Solanki bt Arnav Rajput/ Dhruv Beotra (6-2, 6-0), Parmarth Kaushik/ Devansh Parajuli bt Anish Sharma/ Shaurya Goyal (6-1, 6-2).