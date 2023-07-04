Tennis meet: Anuj, Hardit sail into next round

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

Fifth seed Punjab’s Anuj outclassed Raghav Veer Singh without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0 in the boys’ U-16 first round (main draw) match during the ongoing Roots-AITA CS (7) National Rankings Championship.

Param Veer Singh and Advit Tiwari recorded identical 6-0 6-0 win over Divyansh Dhupar and Pratyush Gupta, respectively. Second seed Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar defeated Punjab’s Samvir Singh 6-3 6-0, while fourth seed Delhi’s Yash Rana also marched into the next round by defeating Param Sidana 7-5 6-4.

Chandigarh’s Hardit Singh ousted Punjab’s Manan Nasra 6-0 6-1, and Kirtarth defeated Parth Batra 6-3 6-1. Prem Yadav of UP easily ousted Aarav 6-1 6-3, while Sachit defeated Haralam Singh 6-0 6-2.

Punjab’s Amrat Chaudhary recorded a 6-1 6-3 win over Nishchay, while Chandigarh’s Pragun Thakur defeated Haryana’s Jaskirat 6-1 6-2. Chandigarh’s Prabir defeated Abhay veer Balhara 6-3 6-2, and lucky looser of qualifying round Chandigarh’s Acmejot overpowered Jashan 6-2 6-0.