Tennis meet: Double delight for Shrawasti

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 26

Punjab’s Shrawasti Kundilya defeated Deva Shree (6-4, 6-3) to win the girls’ U-16 title on the concluding day of the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship.

Earlier in semi-finals, Shrawasti defeated Priyanshi Katial (6-1, 6-4) and Deva ousted Swaraa Gupta (6-0, 6-1). In the girls’ U-14 final, Shrawasti defeated Deva (6-2, 6-4). In the semis, Deva defeated Priyanshi (6-1, 6-0) and Shrawasti ousted Meher Sharma (6-4, 6-1).

In the boys’ U-16 doubles category, the pair of Sumukh Marya and Dhananjay Tibrewal won the title by defeating Haralam Singh and Karen Singh (7-5, 6-2). In the semis, Haralam and Karen defeated Trishubh Kumar and Yash Rana (6-2, 3-6, 10-6), whereas Marya and Tibrewal ousted Gaurish Madaan and Tejas Khosla (6-1, 6-1).

The pair of Shrawasti and Rubani Sidhu defeated Ira Chadha and Rasnum Kaur (6-1, 7-6(5)) to win the girl’s U-16 title. Ira and Rasnum defeated Avishi Sharma and Kabyanjali Hazarika (6-3, 6-1), whereas Shrawasti and Rubani ousted Deva and Suhani Bhasin (6-2, 6-1) in the semi-finals.