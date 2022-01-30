Tennis Meet: Jay Kedar Dixit stuns second seed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Jay Kedar Dixit outplayed second seed Agnivesh Bhardwaj in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) to qualify further in the boys’ U-18 category on the opening day of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament today.

Third seed Aryan Aggarwal defeated Arnav Chaudhary (6-4, 6-3), while Kesav Dangi overpowered fourth seed Arpit Garg (6-1, 6-4).

In other qualifying matches, Satvik Singla defeated Abhinav Sangra (6-2, 6-4), Svarmanyu Singh ousted Aditya Bhatnagar (6-4, 6-2), Aarya Vaibhav Nigam defeated Arjun Tanwar (7-5, 6-2) and Parmarth Kaushik defeated Ayush Singh (6-2, 6-1).