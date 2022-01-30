Tennis Meet: Jay Kedar Dixit stuns second seed

Chandigarh, January 29
Jay Kedar Dixit outplayed second seed Agnivesh Bhardwaj in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) to qualify further in the boys’ U-18 category on the opening day of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament today.
Third seed Aryan Aggarwal defeated Arnav Chaudhary (6-4, 6-3), while Kesav Dangi overpowered fourth seed Arpit Garg (6-1, 6-4).
In other qualifying matches, Satvik Singla defeated Abhinav Sangra (6-2, 6-4), Svarmanyu Singh ousted Aditya Bhatnagar (6-4, 6-2), Aarya Vaibhav Nigam defeated Arjun Tanwar (7-5, 6-2) and Parmarth Kaushik defeated Ayush Singh (6-2, 6-1).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder
Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...
Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app
Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...
Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday
The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...
Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded
Amid mounting allegations that software was misused globally...