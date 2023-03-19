Tennis meet: Satwik Murali Kollepa moves to next round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Satwik Murali Kollepa of Andhra Pradesh ousted Rajasthan’s Manghnaun Dev (9-0) in a men’s singles qualifying round match on the opening day of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship.

Due to rain, the tournament began after a delay of over 8 hours. Om Pandya of Rajasthan recorded an identical (9-0) win over Punjab’s Adarsh Vir Singh, while local contender Aniruddh Sangra defeated Punjab’s Aryan Aggarwal (9-1).

Manas Singha of Maharatsra was leading (7-5) against Arntya Ohlyan when he conceded the match, while Haryana’s Prag Sheoran moved ahead by logging a (9-4) win over Rahul Seth.

Another local contender Arnav Bishnoi defeated Suryadeep Rana of Uttarakhand (9-3) and Haryana’s Sushant Dabas easily defeated Ashok Datta Madduri of Andhra Pradesh (9-2). Haryana’s Vansh Janghu defeated Darsh Sangavat of Gujarat (9-3) and Manjot Ahuja of Uttarakhand outplayed Abdullah Shakir of Uttar Pradesh (9-6).

The third and final qualifying matches of the men’s singles event will be played at the CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10 here tomorrow.