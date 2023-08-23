Tennis meet: Top seed Avni logs easy win, reaches quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

Top seed Avni Sahraya moved into the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals by logging an easy 6-2 6-1 win over Ankita Kumari of Uttar Pradesh at the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Ranking Championship.

Punjab’s Ekam Kaur Shergill ousted Chandigarh’s Bhakti Soni 6-4 6-0. Third seed Krittika Katoch faced a tough resistance from Haryana’s Sejal Rana before logging a 6-4 6-7(3) 10-3 win for the quarterfinals. Second seed Chandigarh’s Ira Chadha easily ousted Haryana’s Asmi Sharma 6-1 6-0 and Mannat Awasthi easily outplayed Rishiba Patel of Uttar Pradesh without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0. Sara Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh recorded a 6-6 6-0 win over Chandigarh’s Shaurya Pathak and Punjab’s Priyanshi Katial outplayed Gujarat’s Geet Paresh 6-0 6-2.

In the girls’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals, second seed Ira defeated Haryana’s Purvika Jain 6-2 6-2 and Krittika ousted Rishiba Patel 6-0 6-1. Sonali Patel of Uttar Pradesh defeated Bhakti Soni 6-1 6-4 and Sara ousted Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur 6-1 6-4. Priyanshi Katial overpowered a tough challenge by Akshita Vashisht by logging a 6-7 6-3 11-9 win.

Top seed Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar confirmed his berth in the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals by defeating Chandigarh’s Vrishin Awasthi 6-1 6-2. Advit Tiwari outplayed Aarav Bishnoi 6-0 6-2 and Adhiraj Thakur ousted Divyansh Dhupar 6-0 6-0.

Rishi Yadav of Uttar Pradesh struggled hard before defeating Haralam Singh 6-1 2-6 11-9 and Pragun Thakur outplayed Yashwin Dahiya 6-3 7-6(3). Delhi’s Yash Rana defeated Punjab’s Sankalp Sachdeva 6-1 6-2. Harsh Malik defeated Ankit Kumar 6-2 6-1 in the last pre-quarterfinal.

#Mohali