Tennis: Rian Sharma, Parth Deorukhakar in U-18 singles final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Qualifier top seed Rian Sharma (DL) and Mahika Khanna (UP) advanced into the singles finals of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for Boys & girls under-18 played at CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10.. Rian Sharma overpowered 3rd seed Ashwajit Senjam (MN) 6-0, 6-1. Rian was dominant throughout the match with his aggressive game style. He will face 2nd seed Parth Deorukhakar (MH) in the under-18 singles final tomorrow.

In the another semifinal, Parth Deorukhakar defeated 4th seed Jatin Nain (HR) 7-5, 6-2.

Qualifier Mahika Khanna (UP) upset 10th seed Snigdha Patibandla (AS) 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets of the girls under-18 singles semifinals. 12th seed Danica Nirmal Fernando (MH) defeated 9th seed Sejal Gopal Bhutada (MH) in a marathon match 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Aryan Chauhan (HR) and his partner Parth Deorukhakar (MH) the lift noys under-18 doubles title. They defeated Swastik Sharma (DL) and Rian Sharma (DL) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

In the girls under-18 doubles final, top seed Shagun Kumari (UP) and Sejal Gopal Bhutada (MH) defeated Avishi Sharma (MP) and Tamanna Walia (PB) 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.

The boys and girls’ under-18 singles finals will be played from 8.30 am tomorrow.

