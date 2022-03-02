Tennis: Sumukh sails through

Chandigarh, March 1
Top seed Sumukh Marya defeated Gaurish Madaan in straight sets 6-1 6-2 in the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, during the ongoing Roots-AITA National Rankings Tennis Championship. Armaan Walia ousted Tejas Khosla 6-1 6-0, Himanish Brinda defeated Jageshwar Singh 6-2 6-3 and Abhinav Chaudhary blanked Ribhav Saroha 6-1 6-0. In the boys’ U-12 quarterfinals, Yug Raj Mahi defeated Divyash Dhupar 6-3 7-5 and top seed Saroha ousted Ayaan Chandel 6-2 6-1.
Top seed Haryana’s Akshara Bura defeated Inaayat Sharma 6-0 6-0 to march ahead in the girls’ U-14 quarterfinals, while Manmeet Kaur defeated Japji Kaur 7-5 6-4. Rabia Dullet defeated Ira Tripathi 6-0 6-0, while Mannat Awasthi defeated Smaira Sidhu 7-5 6-4 and Jasmine Kaur outplayed Sehaj Kaur 6-0 6-0. In other matches, Vaidehi Pundir defeated Ananya Sharma 6-4 6-2, Suhani Bhasin outplayed Florence Bhumbak 6-3 6-1 and Tamanna Walia ousted Aahana Bhalla 6-2 6-2.
