Tennis: Top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan in pre-quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan defeated Indian contender Manish Surshkumar 6-2 6-3 to advance into the men pre-quarterfinals at the ongoing M15 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Men’s (US$ 15K prize money) Tournament here today.

Second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan also marched ahead by getting the better of Manish Ganesh 6-3 6-2. Hitesh Chauhan struggled hard before logging a 6-2 3-6 7-5 win over Shanker Heisnam, while Siddharth Vishwakarma easily defeated Shivank Bhatnagar 6-2 6-0.

Thailand’s Thanapet Chanta defeated Rohan Mehra 6-2 6-4, while Nitin Kumar Sinha ousted Siddhant Banthia 6-4 6-3. Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam outplayed Raghav Jaisinghani 6-0 6-2, and Chirag Duhan ousted Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul of Thailand 7-5 3-6 6-3.

In the men’s doubles (first round), Yunseok Jang and Woobin Shin defeated Shanker Heisnam and Ajay Kundu 6-1 6-1 and the team of Chirag Duhan and Yuichiro Inui ousted Oges Theyio Jaya Prakash and Neeraj Yashpaul 3-6 6-3 (10-7).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.