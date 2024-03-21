Tennis: Top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan in pre-quarters

Chandigarh, March 20
Top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan defeated Indian contender Manish Surshkumar 6-2 6-3 to advance into the men pre-quarterfinals at the ongoing M15 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Men’s (US$ 15K prize money) Tournament here today.
Second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan also marched ahead by getting the better of Manish Ganesh 6-3 6-2. Hitesh Chauhan struggled hard before logging a 6-2 3-6 7-5 win over Shanker Heisnam, while Siddharth Vishwakarma easily defeated Shivank Bhatnagar 6-2 6-0.
Thailand’s Thanapet Chanta defeated Rohan Mehra 6-2 6-4, while Nitin Kumar Sinha ousted Siddhant Banthia 6-4 6-3. Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam outplayed Raghav Jaisinghani 6-0 6-2, and Chirag Duhan ousted Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul of Thailand 7-5 3-6 6-3.
In the men’s doubles (first round), Yunseok Jang and Woobin Shin defeated Shanker Heisnam and Ajay Kundu 6-1 6-1 and the team of Chirag Duhan and Yuichiro Inui ousted Oges Theyio Jaya Prakash and Neeraj Yashpaul 3-6 6-3 (10-7).
