Tennis tourney: Amandeep logs comeback win

Chandigarh, March 14

Haryana’s Amandeep Rathee registered a comeback win over Chandigarh’s Rakshit Dhankar to march ahead in the men’s pre-quarterfinals during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship here today.

Rathee lost the first set (3-6). He, however, registered (6-3, 6-2) win to move ahead in the championship. Top seed Chinmay Chauhan defeated Sourabh Sehrawat (6-1, 6-1), while Rhythm Malhotra ousted Priyanshu Chaudhary (6-4, 4-6, 6-1). Digvijay Singh Mehta defeated Hmant Kumar (6-0, 6-4), Neeraj Yashpaul outplayed Anand Prakash Gupta (6-2, 6-1), Amit Bzad defeated Anuj Malik (7-6(4), 7-6(5)) and Shubh Negi ousted Tanmay Jha (6-2, 6-2) in some other easy wins. Sajal Kesarwani also marched ahead by defeating Parmarth Kaushik (6-3, 6-4).

In the men’s doubles category, Tanmay and Vivek Kumar defeated Sarthak Suden and Dhanjay Singh (3-6, 6-3, 10-7). Sam and Deepender overpowered Udit Kamboj and Neeraj Yashpaul (7-5, 6-2), while Pranjay Kukreti and Sourah Sherawat defeated Maan Kesarwani and Anand Prakash Gupta (6-3, 6-3).