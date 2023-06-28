Tennis Tourney: Rubani logs comeback win, enters quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Top seed Haryana’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu made a strong comeback against Mahalakshmi Kunchala of Andhra Pradesh to cement her place in the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals during the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Rubani lost the first set (1-6), but overpowered a touch challenge by Mahalakshmi by winning the second set (7-5). In the final set, both players were playing at par. However, Rubani won two back-to-back games to log a (6-4) victory for the quarters. Third seed Vanya Arora also advanced into the next round by defeating Punjab’s Ekam Shergill (6-1, 6-0). Local challenger Mannat Awasthi defeated fourth seed Sharanya Ramasubramanya (6-1, 6-1), while Krittika Katoch ousted Rhosyn William (6-1, 6-0). Punjab’s Tamanna Walia defeated Delhi’s Mahleen Kaur Wadhwa (6-2, 6-2) and Bhumi Kakkar won the last match by defeating Khushi Dangi (6-1, 6-2).

In the girls’ U-4 quarterfinals, top seed Vanshika Yadav defeated Florence Bhumbak (6-1, 6-0) and Punjab’s Avni Uttam outplayed Aanya Tandon (7-6(2), 6-4). Aaradhya Tandon also advanced into the next round by defeating Japleen Kaur (6-3, 6-2), while Ekam Shergill defeated Nimisha Singh (6-1, 6-0). Aahana Bhalla easily defeated Japleen Kaur without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0), while Ditti Prajapat overpowered Khushman V (6-3, 7-5). Jiana Chawla defeated Samaira Sidhu (6-3, 6-0) and Ananya Sharma outplayed Preet Ahluwalia (6-0, 6-1).

Ashwajit in last-eight

Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam, top seed of boys’ U-18 category, also moved into the quarterfinals by overpowering local contender Abhinav Sangra (6-0, 6-1). Chandigarh’s Akshat Dhull defeated Haryana’s Aditya Chauhan (6-2, 6-2) and Haryana’s Arntya Ohlyan defeated Aryan Jolly (6-4, 6-3). Anuj Pal also moved further by defeating Armaan Walia (7-5, 6-4) and Delhi’s Praneel Sharma easily defeated Ritam Chawla (6-1, 6-3). Third seed Anirudh Sangra overpowered Parmarth Kaushik (6-1, 6-2), while Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat defeated Shorya Jishtu (6-2, 7-6(4)). Aarav Chawla won the last pre-quarterfinal of the category by defeating Aditya Mor (6-2, 6-4). Top seed Chandigarh’s Gaurish Madaan booked his quarterfinals’ berth by defeating Haryana’s Mohit Singh (6-4, 7-6(3)). Prabhroop Kalsi faced a tough resistance from Ayaan Chandel before logging a (6-3, 1-6, 7-5) victory, while Aryaveer Sharma defeated Haryana’s Sarthak Jaglan (6-0, 6-0). Aarav Bishnoi also moved ahead by defeating Samarth Kwatra (6-2, 6-3) and Yashwin Dahiya defeated Rohan Bajaj (6-2, 6-0). Devansh Kamboj ended the challenge of Ashish Kumar by logging a (7-5, 6-4) victory, while Viraj Singh Narang defeated Harsh Marwaha (6-3, 6-1). Second seed Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha defeated Yatharth Wadhera (6-0, 6-1).