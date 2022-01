Tennis tourney: Sia Mahajan storms into girls’ U-16, U-18 finals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 29

Sia Mahajan won back to back semi-finals in the ongoing Roots AITA CS7 National Rankings Championship today.

In the girls’ U-16 semi-finals, top seed Sia defeated Punjab’s Mannat Awasthi (6-2, 6-1). She will be facing second seed Sidhak Kaur, who defeated Delhi’s Kanak Shekhawat in straight sets (6-2, 6-2). In the girls’ U-18 semis, second seed Sia ousted Punjab’s Mehak Preet Kaur (6-1, 6-1). Fourth seed Maharashtra’s Suhani Sabbarwal outplayed sixth seed Radha Sadhra (6-1, 6-3).

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-16 semis, top seed Gurbaaz Singh blanked Harwin Singh without conceding a game (6-0, 6-0). Second seed Hardhik Khanduja defeated third seed Chandigarh’s Daksh Kapoor (7-5, 7-5). Top seed Harmanjit Singh reached the boys’ U-18 final by defeating Daksh Kapoor (7-6(5), 6-3). Second seed Akshat Dhull overpowered a tough challenge by Aniruddh Sangra (6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2)).

In the boys’ U-18 doubles semis, Agnivesh Bhardwaj and Abhinav Sharma defeated Bharat Jaiswal and Harwin Singh (4-1, 4-2), while Arnav Bishnoi and Aniruddh Sangra ousted Mehraab Singh and Armaan Walia (4-0, 4-0). In the girls’ U-18 doubles semis, Sia and Gursimrat defeated Saravnoor and Kanak (4-1, 4-0). Anusha Verma and Suhani Sabbarwal ousted Tamanna and Mokshika (3-4(5), 4-1, (10-6)). —