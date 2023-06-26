Tennis Tourney: Top seed Aryaveer qualifies for main draw

Chandigarh, June 25
Top seed Punjab’s Aryaveer Sharma outclassed Shubh Bhumbri in straight sets (6-0, 6-2) to qualify for the boys’ U-14 main draw on the second day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.
Second seed Hardeep Singh Soodan of Jammu & Kashmir ousted Punjab’s Udayjot Singh Ghura (6-3, 6-4), while Haryana’s Yashwin Dahiya easily overpowered Vyan Sharma (6-1, 6-1). Local challenger Samrath Kwatra also cleared his qualifying round by defeating Punjab’s Ketan Kalia (6-1, 6-0) and Heet Kandoriya of Gujarat defeated Chandigarh’s Yatharth Wadhera (6-0, 6-2).
Another local lad Raghav Veer Singh easily defeated Aarav Sharma of Jammu & Kashmir (6-4, 6-0), whereas Punjab’s Viraj Singh Narang defeated Abhineet Verma (6-1, 6-1). Haryana’s Harsh Marwaha overpowered eighth seed Shaurya Bisht (6-4 7-6(6)) in the only see-saw battle of the age group.
Maharashtra’s Raghav Sarode, meanwhile, continued his brilliant run to qualify for the boys’ U-18 main draw. He faced a tough resistance from Chandigarh’s Sachit Thakur, but registered a (6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4) win after a marathon battle. Second seed Haryana’s Ritam Chawla moved ahead by defeating Punjab’s Jasraj Singh Jagdev (7-5, 6-3) and Haryana’s Aditya Mor overpowered a tough challenge by Haryana’s Aditya Chauhan (7-6(4), 4-6, 7-5).
Delhi’s Praneel Sharma also marched ahead in the championship by defeating Gurbaaz Singh Narang (6-4, 6-2), while fifth seed Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat defeated Meetpaul Singh Baweja (6-3, 7-5). Haryana’s Aarav Chawla defeated Punjab’s Tanveer Singh (6-1, 6-1) and Advit Tewari recorded a comeback (0-6, 6-1, 6-4) win over Chandigarh’s Aarya Vaibhav Nigam. Sumukh Marya defeated Ayaan Chandel (6-1, 6-1).
