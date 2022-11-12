Mohali: Tent pegging steals show on Day 1 of equestrian league

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 11

Adhiraj Toor (CHRS) bagged first position in the tent pegging (lance) event while Jalam Singh of Northern Command and Yeshveer Singh (WEG) bagged second and third positions, respectively, as the event was the highlight of Day 1 of the three-day Regional Equestrian League-2022 at the CHRS Stables, Sector 51, today.

More than 100 riders took part in the events of tent pegging, show jumping, stick and ball and girls hacks on the first day of the three-day Regional Equestrian League-2022 at the CHRS Stables, Sector 51, today. Riders from armed forces, schools and horse riding clubs of Punjab, Haryana, J&K and Chandigarh are taking part in the league.

Organising secretary JS Toor said, “The league is an opportunity for the young riders of the region to showcase their skills. The top riders will stake their claim to the nationals.”

Tent pegging, pole bending, show jumping, girls jumping and a fancy-dress competition will be held tomorrow.

The Chandigarh Horse Riders Society is conducting the league this year under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India and CHRS Horse Show.

In show jumping (Children's group II), Gaurav (CHRS) bagged first position. Elamjit Singh and Jaskaran Singh (both of Punjab Public School, Nabha) bagged second and third position respectively. In the stick and ball event (Group II), Gaurav (CHRS), Ekamjit Singh and Harsimran Singh (PPS Nabha) bagged the top three positions respectively.

In the tent pegging event (sword), Yeshveer Singh, Birpal Singh Kaler and Mohit Kumar bagged the top three spots respectively.

