Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 16

With only 101 children turning up for inoculation, the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged 12 to 14 saw a lukewarm response in the tricity, 37 of them from the city.

There are about 45,000 children in the age group of 12 to 14 in Chandigarh as per an estimate of the Centre. Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, said, “We are going to limit vaccination at the centres from tomorrow because we can’t afford this much wastage at the centre. Many vials were wasted as only one or two turned up at the centres. ”

Corbevax is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and as a 10 ml (20 doses) vial pack. The major issue with the vaccination is that each vial has 20 doses and to avoid wastage, 20 children must be present at a time so that the doses can be administered within hours of opening the vial. Though the Health Department of Panchkula had planned to conduct vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 at 11 health centres across the district, only 60 children were given the Corbevax vaccine at the PHC, Kot.

Around 25,000 kids in the 12 to 14 age group are targeted to be covered with the Covid vaccine in Panchkula. According to the Health Department, from tomorrow onwards, three centres in urban areas will be earmarked for exclusive administration of the Corbevax vaccine.

Nine centres have been selected for administering the vaccine to children tomorrow.

Only four children got jabbed in various government health institutions across Mohali district. The Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, said they had a target to vaccinate 43,080 children in this age group in the district. The first day response was tepid as the children were appearing for their exams these days.