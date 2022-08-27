Terrace Zone pile up 277, Himanshu Kashyap & Naveen Chanchal shine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Magnificent half centuries by Himanshu Kashyap and Naveen Chanchal helped Terrace Zone to pile up a big score of 277 runs against Bird Park Zone on the opening day of the first match of the UTCA Under 16 Multi-Days Cricket Tournament today. The tournament is being played at Baba Balak Nath Cricket Academy, Kaimbala.

Earlier, the Terrace Zone team won the toss and elected to bat first. The team recovered well from the early loss of 79 for three to 203 for four. A 127-run partnership between Himanshu (97) and Naveen (96) consolidated their position. Post-lunch play witnessed a lethal bowling attack by Rishit Saini (3/33) and Shrestha Duggal (3/65) of the Bird Park Zone team to bundle out the opponents for 277 in the 88th over. Raghav Chalotra (2/32) took two wickets.

#Cricket