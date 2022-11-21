Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Tribune News Service

Mohali/Chandigarh, Nov 20

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, is scanning the mobile phone records and friend circle of Panjab University student Harshveer Singh Bajwa, 26, a resident of Sangrur, in the ongoing investigation in a terror-funding case.

Bajwa, a MA (third semester) student of Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies, was arrested by the SSOC of Punjab Police for his alleged ISI links and involvement in terror funding. He is currently on a three-day police remand in the case.

The police are reportedly probing his role in funding one of the killers of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura on November 10. Pardeep was shot by six assailants when he was opening his shop. Media reports claimed Bajwa had transferred Rs 20,000 to the bank account of one of the shooters involved in the murder.

The PU authorities, however claimed Bajwa had never indulged in any suspicious activity on the campus. Bajwa, who is said to be affiliated with the Student Organisation of India (SOI) student’s political wing, was a “gregarious” student, they said.

While representatives of SOI unit couldn’t be reached for comment on his role in the recently concluded Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections, department authorities said he was an “average and regular” student.

“He never indulged in illegal activities. He even took part in department's functions and attended classes regularly. He didn't shy away from raising queries to clear his doubts. He never misbehaved or created trouble,” claimed Dr Ashu Pasricha, department chairperson. No other person from the department had been asked to join probe as yet, added Dr Pasricha.

A fellow student said: “Bajwa had hardly discussed his personal life with fellow students. He used to actively participate in functions or get-togethers of the department.”

