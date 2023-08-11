Jagtar Singh Hawara appears in court via videoconferencing in terror-related cases

Mohali, August 10
Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, was produced in a local court through videoconferencing in terror-related and sedition-related cases today.
The court ordered him to be produced in person on August 28 to read out the chargesheets and hand these over to him in the cases registered against him.
Earlier, the court had received a letter from the Delhi Police that in view of the Independence Day security preparations, it would not be possible to produce him in the court in person. The court noted that Hawara would be produced through videoconferencing.
Hawara is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and booked under sedition and terror-related cases registered in the Sohana and Kharar police stations.
