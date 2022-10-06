Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

In view of the air show scheduled on October 6 and 8, the UT Administration has declared the Chandigarh area a “no-fly zone” for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones, as various VVIPs are expected to attend the event. An order issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said the entire city would be a no-fly zone for drones and UAVs from October 6 to 9.

As per the order, a new threat of terror strikes using UAVs such as drones fitted with explosives had emerged. Use of UAVs could also endanger the safety of aircraft. As such, it was imperative to declare the UT area a no-go zone for UAVs and drones.