Terror threat: Security up at Chandigarh bus stands

Chandigarh, August 21
The police have intensified checking at the local bus stands in view of the terror alert sounded by security agencies in Chandigarh and Punjab. Sources said there was an input about a possible terror attack at bus stands across Punjab and Chandigarh.
A naka was set up near the ISBT, Sector 43, and suspicious vehicles were checked by the police. Specialised teams, including personnel of the Operations Cell, also carried out a search at the ISBT, Sector 17. — TNS
New Chandigarh no- fly zone till Aug 24
Mohali: With PM set to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh on August 24, the Admn has declared Medicity, New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) and areas in its 2-km radius “No flying zone”. No drone or remote-controlled micro light aircraft can be operated in the area from August 20 to 24.
