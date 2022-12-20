Tewari appointed AEO-III

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

To streamline the functioning of the Estate Office, the UT Administration today created an additional post of Assistant Estate Officer (AEO)-III. Rajiv Tewari has been given the post.

Tewari is at present holding the charge of Director, Public Relations; Agriculture Census Officer; Nodal Officer, State Agriculture Marketing Board; Assistant Secretary, State Agriculture Marketing Board; and Assistant Secretary, Agriculture. With a vast experience in property-related matters, Tewari had earlier worked with the Estate Office for 11 years and later, with the Sub-Registrar’s office.

Also, Sanyam Garg, HCS, has replaced Sumeet Sihag, HCS, as AEO-I. Sihag was appointed AEO-I on November 10. Sorabh Arora continues to be the AEO-II.

In a minor reshuffle, UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg has been given the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner.

According to an order issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, consequent upon proceeding on training from December 19 to January 13 by Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, Yashpal Garg will act as link officer in respect of the Department of Deputy Commissioner, District Magistrate, Estate Officer, Commissioner Excise and Taxation etc.

An IAS officer, Vinod P Kavle, will act as link officer for the Department of Secretary, Agriculture Marketing Board, and Labour Department, and Hargunjit Kaur as Registrar, Cooperative Societies.