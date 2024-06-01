Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

Chandigarh, May 31
Congress candidate for the city Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari has complained to SSP Kanwardeep Kaur about a “deepfake video” being circulated on the social media.
“This is a deepfake video being circulated by my political opponents. The last time they tried it in 2019 people were sent to jail. They will go to the jail this time also,” Tewari said, reacting to an audio-video being circulated online.
In the video, things have been said against
the alliance between Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress and allegedly attributed to Tewari.
