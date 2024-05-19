Tewari has come to city as a tourist: Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said after decades, Congress candidate Manish Tewari has come to the city as a tourist.

He said Tewari had been out of the city for decades, adding that now, he was trying to ‘invoke’ his parents to validate his connection with the city.

Addressing a public meeting, he asked if Tewari had any roadmap for Chandigarh or what was his vision about the city? Apart from verbosity, Tewari had nothing to promise to the city, claimed Tandon.

He alleged that Tewari behaved like a fair weather bird and that had been his track record for the past 10 years. He further alleged, “Tewari is contesting the election from UT without substantial content and relying on false rhetoric. He has taken the electorate of his previous two constituencies for a ride.”

Tandon said, “The INDIA candidate is deflecting reality by playing with words, which doesn’t wipe the writing on the wall that the BJP will win from Chandigarh and form the government at the Centre too on June 4.”

Tandon made these remarks during Jansabhas held in Burail and Sector 22.

Will resolve CHB issues in 3 months post-election

“I will get resolve all problems of occupants of CHB units on the lines of the Delhi BJP’s model. It is certain that the Modi government will come to power at the Centre for the third time. After becoming MP on the BJP ticket from Chandigarh with your blessings, I will immediately take advantage of the double-engine government and get all CHB issues resolved,” said Tandon during a meeting with presidents of various CHB associations and representatives of these bodies in Sector 44.

BJP nominee holds padyatras

Tandon undertook six padyatras in the city today and threw light on initiatives unveiled by the Modi government for women’s empowerment over the last 10 years. He held foot march in Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd and Sectors 61, 44 and 32.

