Manish Tewari has no right to seek Purvanchalis’ votes: Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh, April 21

Firing another salvo at opponent Manish Tewari of the Congress, BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon today asked the Congress leader where was he when Covid-19 struck and people from Purvanchal were making desperate efforts to return to their homes.

“Along with party workers, I distributed free ration and provided oxygen to help poor people. I don’t understand on what basis the Congress candidate is seeking votes in this election,” added Tandon.

The BJP candidate said, “Don’t forget who has looted the country and who has done the development of the nation. The Modi government is pro-poor and Modi is the guarantee of development.”

Tandon was speaking at an event at the grain market where people from Purvanchal living in the city extended support to him by weighing him against laddoos.

The event was organised by the Purvanchal Prakosth. Earlier, a large section of Bihar’s Mithila community too had announced support to him.

Wearing a saffron ‘gamcha’ in Purvanchali style, Tandon addressed the audience in typical ‘Purvanchali’.

“It’s been a long-pending demand for a local candidate who can be available at our service 24x7. With the nomination of Sanjay Tandon, the BJP has fulfilled our wishes. Now it’s our responsibility to vote for him on June 1 for the betterment of society,” said Papu Shukla, state convener, Purvanchal Cell.

During the event, vegetable vendors and shop owners of the grain market raised various issues before Tandon such as a designated place for street vendors with proper facilities, tin sheds for vendors and construction of a road within the vegetable market. Tandon assured that their issues would be resolved with utmost priority if he was elected.

Later in the day, Tandon attended a meeting organised by RWA members of the GMCH Sector 48 campus where they raised several issues such as installation of cameras, need for open gym and congestion on roads. In response, Tandon said, “Your problems are mine and I assure you of addressing these if I am elected.”

The BJP leader greeted city residents on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. He also participated in various religious programmes and gatherings organised in different parts of the city.

He later paid obeisance at the Nanaksar Gurudwara in Sector 28 where he also spoke about the works done by the Modi government at the Centre in the interest of Sikhs.

Rally in Mauli Jagran

BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections Sanjay Tandon addressed a public rally at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran here. Slogans of ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ and ‘Abki bar 400 paar’ were raised on the occasion.

BJP leader and former deputy mayor Anil Kumar Dubey took up issues like Lal Dora, leasehold to freehold, sports ground, dispensary, etc, with Tandon, who assured of resolving these.

Tandon praised schemes like Make in India and Startup India, which he claimed provided unprecedented support to the nation’s youth, fostering innovation and self-reliance.

During the event, BJP leader Devinder Singh Babla, Anil Kumar Dubey, Bimla Dubey, Ramvir Bhatti, Shaun Dubey and other party workers were present.

Cong men join BJP

Gyan Singla and Vikram Vicky, along with 28 other Congress workers, joined the BJP during the event.

