Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Chandigarh, May 6

INDIA candidate for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari today promised to put an end to continuous harassment suffered by about two lakh people living in Chandigarh Housing Board colonies by enacting a specific law.

“They deserve to live in peace,” he said while assuring end to their continuous harassment.

Notably, several occupants had done modifications or made need-based changes in their houses for which they have been getting notices from the housing board.

Interacting with a delegation of the Housing Board occupants here today, Tewari said the INDIA government would bring a parliamentary act for one-time settlement on Delhi pattern for all the pending issues to ensure that there was no undue harassment faced by the residents.

The former union minister observed that it was unfortunate that the issue has been hanging fire for such a long time. He said there would be a complete end to bureaucratic and clerical harassment of the residents. “You deserve to live in peace free from any clerical hassle or harassment,” he assured the residents, who wanted that there should be one-time settlement on the Delhi pattern.

Foot march in Sector 37

Tewari participated in a ‘padyatra’ in Sector 37 organised by councilor Jasbir Singh Bunty, BM Khanna and Devraj. During the ‘padyatra’, Tewari met local residents, shopkeepers, traders and youth and listened to their issues.

Public meet in Sector 38

Addressing a public meeting in Sector 38, Tewari said he was seized of the problems being faced by the city. He promised that Chandigarh’s developmental plan would be based on its current and futuristic needs.

BJP councillor joins Cong

The city BJP today got a jolt when its prominent leader and three-time councillor and three-time deputy mayor Sheela Phool Singh along with 500 of her supporters today joined the Congress. She said she was feeling suffocated in the BJP and the party did nothing in the past 10 years. The Congress can deliver and do well for the city and country, added Sheela.

